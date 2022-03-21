News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Liam Fox's assistant nominated for national award

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:46 AM March 21, 2022
Liam Fox, Freddie Russell and David Goss.

Freddie Russell, centre, has been nominated for the ‘MP Staffer of the Year for Southern England award. - Credit: David Goss

North Somerset MP Liam Fox's aid has been nominated for a national parliamentary award.

Freddie Russell has worked with Dr Fox since 2019 and made this year's MP Staffer of the Year for Southern England shortlist due to his 'dedication and commitment to supporting a thriving parliamentary democracy.'

The 25-year-old described it as an honour to be recognised for his work following a difficult period due to the Covid pandemic

Mr Russell said: "It is a real honour to be recognised after what has been a very difficult year for Parliamentary Staffers, with Covid adding to the complex and varied issues that we have had to deal with.

"We have a fantastic office team and I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the Parliaments People Awards."

Liam Fox added: "I am very proud that Freddie is a shortlisted nominee in these awards in recognition of his work for North Somerset constituents.

"Freddie is an extremely committed hardworking and dedicated individual. I am pleased these awards acknowledge that and shine a light on the vital role that all MP’s assistants perform."

The winners will be selected by a cross-party MPs panel during a ceremony held at Mr Speaker’s House at the House of Commons on March 30.

