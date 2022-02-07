News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Liam Fox says now not the time for leadership contest

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:41 AM February 7, 2022
North Somerset MP Liam Fox is the first out of the leadership race. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wir

North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox says now is not the time for a leadership contest - Credit: PA

Dr Liam Fox defended Boris Johnson over the weekend as the Prime Minister continues to battle challenges to his leadership.

The North Somerset MP urged fellow Conservatives to get on with 'the big issues' and to stop 'navel-gazing' over the Partygate scandal, which is threatening Mr John's position as Prime Minister.

He told Sky News over the weekend: "There is no point in keeping talking about things when there is nothing new to say.

"But I think the Prime Minister has got an opportunity to show that he can build bridges across the party. 

"To show that he can improve the running of Number 10, that there is a better understanding of what the parliamentary party wants and actually get on with delivering on what our manifesto says."

He said the Government needed to focus on issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, Covid-19 and the potential invasion of Ukraine.

And he said now was not the time for a leadership election in the Conservative party, as letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson continue to be submitted.

