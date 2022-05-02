MP Liam Fox marks 30 years in Parliament

Dr Liam Fox, right, with some of the guests at the special dinner, including Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle - Credit: Dr Liam Fox MP

North Somerset MP Liam Fox has marked 30 years in Parliament.

Dr Fox was first elected in 1992 and last week was joined by a dozen colleagues also celebrating the landmark anniversary.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who was first elected in 1997, hosted a dinner and reception for them in the Speaker’s House at the Palace of Westminster.

He said the occasion emphasised the work which MPs do collaborating together.

The 1992 intake group have now accrued more than 390 years of public service between them.

MPs present at the event included Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Michael Fabricant, John Whittingdale and Angela Eagle.

Dr Fox was first elected for the constituency of Woodspring, following the retirement of the late Sir Paul Dean, which later became North Somerset after boundary changes.

"I feel very privileged and honoured to be the Member of Parliament for North Somerset and it is the greatest privilege to represent my constituents," he said.

Dr Fox had previously been a GP in Nailsea before being elected as an MP and had also worked for Prime Minister for Margaret Thatcher.

During his time in Parliament, Dr Fox has served in Government under three Conservative Prime Minister’s - as a Government Whip and Foreign & Commonwealth Minister in John Major’s Government, Secretary of State for Defence under David Cameron and Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade in Theresa May’s administration.

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he was nominated as the UK government’s official candidate to be director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2020.

Dr Fox held a number of roles while the Conservative Party was in opposition between 1997 to 2010 under Party Leaders William Hague, Iain Duncan-Smith and Michael Howard including Conservative Party Chairman and Shadow Secretary of State for Health.

He is currently the 14th most senior MP in the House of Commons out of 650 MPs.

The most senior MP in the House of Commons takes on the title Father of the House and Mother of the House for the most senior woman MP.

Most recently Dr Fox, who recently celebrated his 60th Birthday, introduced a Private Members’ Bill (Down Syndrome Bill), which received Royal Assent and became law on April 28.

In 2012, he founded the Military Charity ‘Give Us Time’ as well as publishing his book ‘Rising Tides’ in the same year and in 1996-7 he negotiated the ‘Fox Peace Plan Agreement’ in Sri Lanka.

Dr Fox, who lives with his wife in Tickenham, has held fortnightly constituency surgeries since being elected in 1992.