National Trust site issues dog warning

Rangers at the Leigh Woods National Trust site have asked for the public's help in keeping the woodland safe for wildlife after increasing numbers of incidents involving out-of-control dogs.

Leigh Woods is home to several internationally and locally protected species.

Area ranger Tor Stanfield said: "We're grateful to all the responsible visitors and dog owners who enjoy Leigh Woods. However, we're receiving more reports of dogs frightening or attacking the deer.

"We're asking all visitors to help keep the woods safe for wildlife by keeping all dogs on a lead or under close control.

"Many deer use the site as a refuge all year round, with mothers hiding young fawns in the undergrowth that then stay there until the mother returns.

"Keeping dogs under close control will also protect the herd of Red Devon cattle, which help maintain and manage the woodland through grazing during the summer months."