Advanced search

National Trust site issues dog warning

PUBLISHED: 07:55 06 March 2020

Youngsters enjoying bushcraft at Leigh Woods. Picture: David Kenneford

Youngsters enjoying bushcraft at Leigh Woods. Picture: David Kenneford

Archant

Rangers at the Leigh Woods National Trust site have asked for the public's help in keeping the woodland safe for wildlife after increasing numbers of incidents involving out-of-control dogs.

Leigh Woods is home to several internationally and locally protected species.

Area ranger Tor Stanfield said: "We're grateful to all the responsible visitors and dog owners who enjoy Leigh Woods. However, we're receiving more reports of dogs frightening or attacking the deer.

"We're asking all visitors to help keep the woods safe for wildlife by keeping all dogs on a lead or under close control.

"Many deer use the site as a refuge all year round, with mothers hiding young fawns in the undergrowth that then stay there until the mother returns.

"Keeping dogs under close control will also protect the herd of Red Devon cattle, which help maintain and manage the woodland through grazing during the summer months."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Pictures: Youngsters take part in World Book Day celebrations

Can the real where's Wally please stand up?

Empty college building to become medical hub

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Pictures: Youngsters take part in World Book Day celebrations

Can the real where's Wally please stand up?

Empty college building to become medical hub

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Special schools set up shop to break down social barriers

Sovereign Centre. Ravenswood School students running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset see off Shepton to seal promotion to Championship

North Somerset's Scott Voisey and Patt Tanner at a penalty corner

North Somerset’s youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

National Trust site issues dog warning

Youngsters enjoying bushcraft at Leigh Woods. Picture: David Kenneford

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools’ test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships
Drive 24