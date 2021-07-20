News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Legal action starts to remove Portishead traveller camp

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:07 AM July 20, 2021   
Travellers have set up camp at the sports fields in Clapton Lane, Portishead.

Legal action is being taken to remove a traveller encampment from Clapton Lane in Portishead. 

The group has set up camp at the sports fields, and Portishead Town Council has been dealing with police and North Somerset Council to go through the legal procedures to remove the group.

North Somerset Council has now applied for an eviction order via the magistrates' court this week.

Cllr Paul Gardner, vice chairman of Portishead Town Council, said: "We were alerted to an authorised encampment on July 11, so we immediately visited the site and contacted the specialist team in North Somerset Council that deals with these matters.

"The group was asked to leave, but having failed to do so, the North Somerset team applied for an eviction order via the magistrates' court.

"We are grateful for their swift action and expect the travellers to be moved on in the next day or two."

