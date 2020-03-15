Two lanes closed on M5 causing delays
PUBLISHED: 15:21 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 15 March 2020
Kichigin
Two lanes are closed on the M5 this afternoon (Sunday) and are causing delays of more than one hour.
The M5 southbound between junctions 19 (Portishead) and junction 20 at Clevedon has two lanes closed due to 'an infrastructure defect'.
A Highways England spokesman said: 'We currently have lanes one and two closed due to an infrastructure defect.
'Our Traffic Officers are on scene and an area crew are en route to rectify.
'Please obey signals and pass with caution.'
Traffic is expected to clear between 4.30-4.45pm.
*UPDATE 4.48pm* All lanes have now reopened.