Two lanes closed on M5 causing delays

Delays of more than one hour are expected. Kichigin

Two lanes are closed on the M5 this afternoon (Sunday) and are causing delays of more than one hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The M5 southbound between junctions 19 (Portishead) and junction 20 at Clevedon has two lanes closed due to 'an infrastructure defect'.

A Highways England spokesman said: 'We currently have lanes one and two closed due to an infrastructure defect.

'Our Traffic Officers are on scene and an area crew are en route to rectify.

'Please obey signals and pass with caution.'

Traffic is expected to clear between 4.30-4.45pm.

*UPDATE 4.48pm* All lanes have now reopened.