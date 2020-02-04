Dementia friendly day held at Pill centre

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held a Dementia friendly activity day in Pill on Saturday. Picture: The Kubiak Dementia Foundation The Kubiak Dementia Foundation

Families and carers of those living with dementia were treated to a fun-packed day full of activities on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held a Dementia friendly activity day in Pill on Saturday. Picture: The Kubiak Dementia Foundation The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held a Dementia friendly activity day in Pill on Saturday. Picture: The Kubiak Dementia Foundation

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held an interactive dementia-friendly day in the gardens of the Penny Brohn centre, in Pill.

More than 60 people, including families, carers and those living with dementia attended the second event held at the Chapel Lane Centre, which featured a myriad of activities including nature walks, arts and crafts, healthy eating demonstrations and 'flexercise' classes.

Organiser Victoria Kubiak said: "It's often hard for carers to stay relaxed when outside of the home.

"The day was a way for carers to be able to relax and take part in activities they wouldn't normally be able to without having to worry.

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held a Dementia friendly activity day in Pill on Saturday. Picture: The Kubiak Dementia Foundation The Kubiak Dementia Foundation held a Dementia friendly activity day in Pill on Saturday. Picture: The Kubiak Dementia Foundation

"I would like to thank all the wonderful volunteers who helped on the day."

The next event will return to the Penny Brohn centre on June 6.