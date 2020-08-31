Knitting project helps dementia group stay in touch

Members of the Nailsea Memory Café with the completed project. Archant

A support group for people with dementia in Nailsea has taken part in a knitting project to stay connected during the pandemic.

The Nailsea Memory Café, which helps people with demential and their carers, last met at the tithe barn in March, and have endeavoured to stay connected throughout the pandemic.

Carer Ruth Budworth suggested a together apart knitting project and asked people to contribute individual squares.

Age UK and kind residents donated balls of wool and volunteer Sally Beese collated the squares and personalised them with letters and rainbows.

Karen Smith, café co-ordinator, said: “It is a beautiful reminder of how our wonderful community group has stayed connected, it includes the rainbows symbolising hope for our health and happiness and future return. It will also always be a memory of those members who we have sadly lost during 2020.”

For more information on the Memories at The Barn dementia projects, email Karen at tbarnmemories@gmail.com or call 07790 344559.