Burns Night celebrated at village hall

Piper Ian Wyllie pictured with guests at Kingston Seymours Burns Night.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Burns Night supper and dance was enjoyed in Kingston Seymour at the weekend.

A Scottish piper welcomed villagers to the event on Saturday, where revellers later danced the night away to mark the occasion.

The traditional Burns Night celebration marks the anniversary of Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns' birthday, where the country's food, drink and verse are enjoyed on January 25.

Burns's Ode To A Haggis was recited before the haggis was carved and served to guests on the night, and after the meal, people flocked to the dance floor in celebration of the event.

The Burns Night celebration was held at Kingston Seymour Village Hall, in Ham Lane, and the party was organised by Sue Thomas and Judy Seward.

A spokesman from the hall said: "Thank you Susan and Judy for a most excellent Burns Night.

"Kingston never lets us down."