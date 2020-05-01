Car dealership launches unsung hero initiative for key workers

Richard Robertson of Clarus MotorPark. Picture: Ashley Robertson Archant

A used-car dealership and service centre has begun its search for an essential key worker to receive vehicle repairs or maintenance absolutely free of charge.

Clarus MotorPark in Kenn has launched its unsung hero initiative to recognise and reward the hard work of key workers in unprecedented times.

The initiative aims to celebrate those outside the spotlight, in other essential roles such as care professionals, postal staff and refuse collectors.

Richard Robertson, managing director of Clarus MotorPark, said: “Throughout this lockdown period, we’ve seen so many people in countless professions continue their essential duties.

“Without their hard work and dedication, the country and the region would simply grind to a halt.”

To take part in the initiative, send an email to info@clarusmotorpark.com and use the subject line unsung hero by May 8.