Happy Birthday June: Clevedon resident turns 100

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 7:00 AM June 25, 2021   
Clevedon woman celebrates 100th birthday

June will celebrate her 100th birthday in Alvony House. - Credit: Alvony House

A North Somerset resident will celebrate her 100th birthday today (Friday) and has received a birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen.

June Rayss was born in Kent and grew up in Avonmouth with her six siblings - four brothers called Jack, Arthur, William and Oswin as well as sisters Eileen and Pauleen.

She later moved to Bristol and has spent many summer holidays in Weston and America, to visit her son.

North Somerset woman greeted by The Queen on her 100th birthday.

A cake prepared by staff at Alvony House for June's birthday celebrations. - Credit: Alvony House

June has lived in Clevedon's Alvony House Residential Care Home for the past two years, and senior carer, Zoe Till told the Times how lovely it is to spend time with June.

Zoe said: "She enjoys joining in with all the activities and chatting with other residents.

"For a lady about to turn 100 years old, she is fantastic."

Recently, June's son Wilhelm passed away, with her most cherished item at Alvony being a picture of him.

