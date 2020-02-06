Advanced search

Junctions between Clevedon, Portishead to close overnight

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2020

The M5 northbound at Clevedon. Picture: Google

Archant

A section of the M5 is to close overnight for 'essential work' to be carried out.

Highways England has announced it will be starting an improvement scheme on the M5 Wynhol viaduct between Junctions 19 (Portishead) and 20 (Clevedon).

The scheme, running February 3-21, involves bridge repair work and resurfacing, which will take place under lane closures.

The first of the closures will start on February 3, from 8pm to 6am, on the M5 southbound and then on February 10 for northbound.

There will be diversion routes clearly signed during the two overnight closures.

Highways England Project Manager Adrian Simon said: "We are carrying out this essential work overnight to minimise disruption, and we thank all drivers for their co-operation and patience. Some overnight closures will be necessary for resurfacing, but the majority of work will take place overnight under lane closures when traffic flows are at their lowest."

