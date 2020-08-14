Advanced search

Penny Brohn charity ‘in excellent hands’ with new boss

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 August 2020

Julie Worrall will take up her post as Penny Brohn UK CEO in October.

Julie Worrall will take up her post as Penny Brohn UK CEO in October.

Penny Brohn UK

Penny Brohn UK has confirmed the appointment of Julie Worral as its chief executive officer.

Penny Brohn UK is based in Pill, North Somerset.

The Pill-based charity provides care for people living with cancer.

Julie will take up her post in October this year with more than 15 years experience in the charity health sector – during seven of which she took up a leadership role.

She said: “I am delighted to be the next chief executive of Penny Brohn UK.

“People need more than medicine to cope with all the ways that cancer impacts their life. I believe that everyone affected by cancer should be able to access Penny Brohn’s whole life approach.”

Julie believes her personal experience in dealing with cancer gives her a ‘unique perspective and a passion’ to bring to the role.

She added: “Fifteen years ago, at the age of 24, I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the ovary.

“This particular type of cancer was so rare that only 15 people in the UK are diagnosed with it a year. It was a huge shock to us all.

“However, I was lucky. I received incredible treatment, care and compassion which I will forever be grateful for. It was a devastating experience physically and emotionally that continues to impact me to this day, however, it also gave rise to so much good.

“Since then, I have dedicated my career to using my professional skills to give back.”

“I am determined that Penny Brohn will get through this difficult time and emerge stronger. I look forward very much to working with the brilliant staff team and to leading Penny Brohn UK into an exciting new phase of development and to be able to make a broader and deeper sustained impact for the people we exist to support.”

Julie has received full backing from the charity’s trustees following her appointment.

Chair of the trustees, Stephen Rosser said: “Penny Brohn UK is in excellent hands for the future. Julie is a strong strategic leader with expertise in driving change.”

