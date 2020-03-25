Judith ‘heartened’ by community support after husband’s death
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 March 2020
Judith Spencer
An 81-year-old woman in self-isolation has thanked her community for its unwavering support since her husband died.
Judith Spencer, of Clevedon, said she has been ‘moved and heartened’ by the response to the news of her husband Bill’s death on Friday after she received flowers, a meal and brownies on her doorstep.
Judith said: “Quite early on Saturday morning, on the doorstep were two beautiful bunches of flowers and a lovely card saying ‘we are sorry for your loss and we are here to support you however we can. From all your neighbours and friends in The Tynings and Yeolands Drive.
“Since then, there has been a meal and cake left at my door and both these very kind gestures are from people I do not know who formed the Yeolands Drive Area Covid19 Community Aid Group.
“So, well done you folk, and my thanks and prayers are for you all as you, and others like you, by doing your bit and keeping us wrinklies going. We realise you have your own challenges and risks and it makes your kindness all the more precious.”
Judith said her husband Bill lost his fight with cancer and died at home on Friday, aged 83, and he was a popular volunteer driver for Clevedon Care for ‘many years’.
Judith was married to Bill for 62 years, and, since she was 13, said they have ‘always been together’ and she ‘doesn’t know life without him’.
The couple have a son and daughter, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and launched newspaper Evangelism Today in 1972, after deciding there was not enough coverage of good news in the area.
They moved to Clevedon 14 years ago from Bristol to retire and Judith said the pair lived the ‘most interesting life together’ and said ‘people could see us as chalk and cheese, but we saw each other as salt and pepper’ and says when you work together, you can achieve ‘so much more’.
Elvira Piqueras Ricote, founder of Yeolands’ Covid19 group, said: “After hearing of Judith’s husband’s death, we wanted to show her our support and that she is not alone. Please feel free to call us whenever, even if it’s just for a chat.”
Around 600 leaflets have been distributed across Clevedon about the Covid-19 support groups in town, with contact numbers for each street’s volunteers picking up essentials in the area.