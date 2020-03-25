Advanced search

Judith ‘heartened’ by community support after husband’s death

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 March 2020

Bill and Judith Spencer. Picture: Judith Spencer

Bill and Judith Spencer. Picture: Judith Spencer

Judith Spencer

An 81-year-old woman in self-isolation has thanked her community for its unwavering support since her husband died.

Founder of Yeolands Drive Area Covid19 Community Aid Group, Elvira Piqueras Ricote. Picture: Elvira Piqueras RicoteFounder of Yeolands Drive Area Covid19 Community Aid Group, Elvira Piqueras Ricote. Picture: Elvira Piqueras Ricote

Judith Spencer, of Clevedon, said she has been ‘moved and heartened’ by the response to the news of her husband Bill’s death on Friday after she received flowers, a meal and brownies on her doorstep.

Judith said: “Quite early on Saturday morning, on the doorstep were two beautiful bunches of flowers and a lovely card saying ‘we are sorry for your loss and we are here to support you however we can. From all your neighbours and friends in The Tynings and Yeolands Drive.

“Since then, there has been a meal and cake left at my door and both these very kind gestures are from people I do not know who formed the Yeolands Drive Area Covid19 Community Aid Group.

“So, well done you folk, and my thanks and prayers are for you all as you, and others like you, by doing your bit and keeping us wrinklies going. We realise you have your own challenges and risks and it makes your kindness all the more precious.”

Judith said her husband Bill lost his fight with cancer and died at home on Friday, aged 83, and he was a popular volunteer driver for Clevedon Care for ‘many years’.

Judith was married to Bill for 62 years, and, since she was 13, said they have ‘always been together’ and she ‘doesn’t know life without him’.

The couple have a son and daughter, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and launched newspaper Evangelism Today in 1972, after deciding there was not enough coverage of good news in the area.

They moved to Clevedon 14 years ago from Bristol to retire and Judith said the pair lived the ‘most interesting life together’ and said ‘people could see us as chalk and cheese, but we saw each other as salt and pepper’ and says when you work together, you can achieve ‘so much more’.

Elvira Piqueras Ricote, founder of Yeolands’ Covid19 group, said: “After hearing of Judith’s husband’s death, we wanted to show her our support and that she is not alone. Please feel free to call us whenever, even if it’s just for a chat.”

Around 600 leaflets have been distributed across Clevedon about the Covid-19 support groups in town, with contact numbers for each street’s volunteers picking up essentials in the area.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

There With You: Nailsea support group to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

There With You: Nailsea support group to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Speedway: Rowe relishing Somerset Rebels return

Anders Rowe receives one of his awards at the Somerset Rebels end of season evening

How to crack it at croquet: an expert guide from our Nailsea & District stalwart!

Nailsea & District Croquet Club's James Galpin (captain), Graham McCausland, Ryan Cabble and Brian McCausland after winning the 2019 Final of the South West Federation Level Play Golf Croquet League

Judith ‘heartened’ by community support after husband’s death

Bill and Judith Spencer. Picture: Judith Spencer

Home and garage burgled in Congresbury

A garage was broken into in Silverstone Way. Picture: Google
Drive 24