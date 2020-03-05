Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A woman from Clevedon has published her second book which features the rich history of the town.

Jane Lilly is the author of Farms, Folk and Famous People which features essays about the local history of Clevedon.

The book tells the story of the three farms, Domesday Desmesne Farm, known as Highdale Farm which dates back to 1297, Lake Farm, which stood at the centre of a suspected Saxon manor across the Clevedon and Kenn boundary, and the third, Dowlais Farm which is at the south end of Strode.

The folk section starts from the beginning, with details of the well-known Hammond Brothers - collectors of more than 800 folk songs.

The book features plenty of famous people, including Admiral Lord Nelson's family, George Fowler and William Fishley Holland.

Farms, Folk and Famous People is priced at £6.95 and can be purchased from Clevedon Community Bookshop, in Copse Road.