Helmsman retires from RNLI after two decades of saving lives at sea

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

Jake Scott. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Jake Scott. Picture: RNLI Portishead

RNLI Portishead

A helmsman with the RNLI has retired after 22 years of service saving lives at sea in Portishead and the surrounding areas.

Jake at sea with his RNLI colleagues. Picture: RNLI PortisheadJake at sea with his RNLI colleagues. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Former lifeboat crew member, Jake Scott, has been launched on service ‘countless times’ and braved all weathers to help keep communities safe in North Somerset since 1998.

Jake started his volunteering career in Weston and has now reached retirement age for being an inshore lifeboat crew member.

He completed his service as a volunteer helmsman with the RNLI on Friday.

Jake receiving his 20yr award from Dave Slack in 2018. Picture: RNLI PortisheadJake receiving his 20yr award from Dave Slack in 2018. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Jake will now move on to take up his position at the lifeboat station to take calls from HM Coastguards when they request the RNLI to launch on service.

Lifeboat operations manager, Dave Slack, said: “On behalf of myself, the station management team, the crew and the rest of the RNLI Portishead family, I would like to thank Jake for his 22 years at sea, as part of the RNLI lifeboat crew.

“I would also like to acknowledge the level of commitment and dedication, required to serve as a volunteer for this length of time.”

Jake featured on the Saving Lives At Sea BBC 2 Documentary in 2019. Picture: RNLI PortisheadJake featured on the Saving Lives At Sea BBC 2 Documentary in 2019. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Jake has also been a lifeboat training coordinator, where he and his team were responsible for putting together the RNLI training programme, helping to keep volunteers safe and qualified to go to sea.

This role has now been handed over to another crew member.

Dave added: “Like myself, and other members of our team, Jake has now had to step down from sea-going operations, which will take him some time to come to terms with.

“However, Jake will continue to serve as a keystone of our team, as one of my deputy launching authorities and as a lifeboat training assessor.

“So, as Jake starts a new chapter in his distinguished RNLI career, I look forward to continuing this journey with him.

“Well done Jake, from all of us.”

Well-wishers from across Portishead thanked Jake for his ‘excellent service’ after the RNLI announced the news on its social media channels on Friday.

The statement posted by the RNLI thanked Jake for helping save many lives and people in distress at sea, saying he will be missed by the lifeboat crew.

People also wished him all the best in his new role, and the news also coincided with Jake celebrating his birthday that day.

