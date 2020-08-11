Portishead nursery owner’s book helps children understand masks
PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 August 2020
Tracey Fowler
A Portishead nursery owner has launched her latest book to help children understand the benefits of wearing a face mask.
Jackie Hardie, who runs The Nursery in Combe Road, published her works Pants On My Face? which aims to educate under-fives.
Jackie said: “Writing a book about face masks came naturally after one of the children asked why people were wearing pants on their face – hence the title. It’s understandable for children who have previously never come in to contact with a surgical-type face mask to think people have started wearing pants on their faces.
“We introduced children at The Nursery to personal protective equipment early on so they were not afraid of it, but with everyone now wearing masks in shops, I wanted to help children understand wearing them.”
Pants On My Face? priced £4.99 is available from The Nursery by emailing admin@thenursery.uk.com or calling 01275 402140.
