Internet provider to expand into Clevedon and Portishead

Truespeed will expand its full fibre broadband to Clevedon and Portishead. - Credit: Truespeed

An internet provider will expand full-fibre broadband into North Somerset this summer.

More than 8,000 homes in Clevedon and Portishead will benefit from gigabit broadband offered by Truespeed.

The company will invest £9 million to expand ultrafast internet into these areas. Truespeed has also committed to providing some community hubs and schools with 'free broadband for life'.

Chief executive, James Lowther, said: "It’s astonishing how many people still struggle with sub-standard connectivity when reliable broadband is an everyday necessity.

"It’s why we’re working tirelessly on delivering the very best connectivity to give our customers peace of mind that all their broadband needs are taken care of.

"Our mission is to bring under-served towns, cities and rural communities across the South West the benefits of affordable, full-fibre broadband, that will benefit communities for generations to come."

Truespeed is a Bath-based broadband provider founded in 2014.



