Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him. Archant

Two teenagers are due to be questioned by police in Clevedon after they were found injured near a crashed, stolen moped belonging to a carer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him. Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him.

The owner used her blue Lex Moto moped to travel to work, and was left without transport after it was stolen overnight from Sunnyside Road between July 20 and 21.

The vehicle was seen being ridden in Tesco car park in the town at 3.45am on Tuesday.

Less than an hour later, it was reported crashed in Corner Croft, damaging a fence.

Officers found two injured boys nearby.

The boys, both aged under 17, were taken to hospital and treated for fractures.

Officers are keen to trace the people in these images who were in Tesco car park at the time the moped was seen.

If you recognise them or have any other information, call 101 quoting reference 5220161660, Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.