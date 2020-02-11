Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown Nick Carter-Brown

A man is on a mission to make Portishead carbon-neutral by 2030.

Nick Carter-Brown, of Portishead, was inspired to take on the challenge so as to help his children live in a world less burdened by the effects of climate change.

He says, if the project works in Portishead, it can be implemented across the country. He would also like to see it introduced in Pill, Clevedon and Nailsea.

Nick has launched the group Reducing Portishead CO2 to Net Zero, which will aim to drop the town's carbon footprint from 80,000 tonnes per year to 0 in the next 10 years.

He said: "Like all parents, I simply want my kids to have the highest quality of life as possible.

"The Australia fires were my catalyst for acting for change, as we have friends who have emigrated there.

"It was all too scary and close to home.

"I wanted to find a way to help my friends while also showing my kids that no problem is impossible to solve."

Nick works in Avonmouth and is married with two children.

To coincide with the project, he will offer an educational workshop at the Folk Hall, in High Street, at the end of the month.

The event will host three speakers including Bob Langton, from Low Carbon Gordano, who has lived in Pill since 1986.

He has also been a parish councillor for 21 years and was a founder member of Sustainable Pill and District.

"Whatever side you're on of the debate, the decade-long dedication of Portishead Skate Park demonstrates how long it takes to deliver change," Nick said.

"Currently, no UK town or city is carbon neutral, and by living our lives in the way we do, we each emit, on average, 4 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

"Portishead is inspirational - it has a large number of people who care, and, in the next decade, I hope it will be the one town in the UK which will win the race and become the first to be carbon neutral."

The workshop will be held at the Folk Hall, in High Street, on February 29 at 2pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pg/Reducing-Portishead-Co2-to-net-zero-111654690386334
































