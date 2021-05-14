THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
A popular touring attraction which boasts Britain's 'best and biggest' rides will return to Long Ashton this weekend.
Inflatable Theme Park, UK will open at Gatcombe Farm Shop, in Weston Road, on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the following weekend on May 22-23.
The attraction will also return to the site on May Bank Holiday weekend for more than a week, from May 29 until June 6.
Inflatable Theme Park is one of the country’s leading giant inflatable specialists, which brings gigantic play centres, a 35ft inflatable helter-skelter and 50-foot high slide to the area as often as possible.
The park will open from 10am-5pm daily.
The theme park caters for children aged two-14, and it costs £8 for an all-day unlimited-use wristband, which excludes bungees, zorbs, cars and wipeout.
Food and drink is on-site and the event will operate in line with Government guidelines, which has Covid-secure measures in place to help keep people safe.
