Large inflatable theme park opens in Portishead

Inflatable Theme Park, UK visiting Gatcombe Farm in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

One of the biggest touring inflatable theme parks in the UK has opened in Portishead.

Inflatable obstacles up to 15ft high of all shapes and sizes will be at Portishead Showground until August 31.

The organiser of attraction for children has made the decision not to open today (Friday) due to strong winds, and its closure also looks possible for tomorrow (Saturday).

Inflatable Theme Park, UK made the call in the interest of protecting public safety, however, the theme park does look set to open on Sunday.

The touring attraction is ‘Covid-secure’ and features 17 inflatables, including a 50ft high slide, a 35ft inflatable helter skelter and a play centre to entertain children.

There are also bungees, zorbs, a wipeout zone and a crazy golf course for family members to try out, however, these features are not included in the entry wristband price.

The inflatables are open to children between the ages of two and 14, visitors can arrive on the day and hot and cold food is also served on-site.

There are also toilets at the showground for visitors to use.

The theme park is open from 10am-5pm daily, which costs £8 per child, but accompanying adults can enter for free.

Parking at the attraction is free.

For more information about opening times and updates, log on to www.facebook.com/Inflatablethemepark/