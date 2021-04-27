Take on Incredible Hike to raise cash for children's hospice

Published: 9:00 AM April 27, 2021

People are being invited to take part in an Incredible Hike to support Children's Hospice South West in May.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, the charity has lined up 30 inspiring walking routes across Somerset, Devon and Cornwall for people to choose from – or participants can pick one of their own.

Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) area fundraiser Jayne Jarret said: “We want people to hike as they like and raise a bit of money to ensure local children and families continue to receive the vital hospice care they need.

“May is National Walking Month and whether it’s a scenic stroll or an epic hike, getting outside for some fresh air is more important for our mental wellbeing than ever.

People are being invited to take part in an Incredible Hike to celebrate Children's Hospice South West's 30th anniversary. - Credit: Children's Hospice South West

“It’s free to register to take part in The Incredible Hike and if you can raise more than £30 in sponsorship we’ll send you a very special commemorative CHSW 30th anniversary medal.

“Just visit the CHSW website to register, pick your route and start your Incredible Hike adventure. You’ll find lots of easy fundraising ideas and tips on there too, as well as downloadable sponsor forms and links to set up your own Just Giving page in a couple of easy clicks.”

More: Hospice celebrating 30 years of helping seriously ill children.

CHSW was founded in 1991 and during the last 30 years, its hospices have provided a safe haven of care, support and friendship for thousands of children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The charity’s first hospice, Little Bridge House, opened its doors in Fremington, North Devon in 1995. Charlton Farm, in Wraxall, opened in 2007 and Little Harbour, in St Austell, Cornwall opened in 2011.

Today, CHSW supports more than 500 families across the South West, providing respite, emergency, end-of-life and bereavement care and support for the whole family.

The charity needs around £11million a year to run its three children’s hospices, and around 85 per cent is raised through voluntary donations.

Jayne added: “Every penny you’re able to raise with your Incredible Hike will make a difference and our fundraising team will be able to support you every step of the way."

For more information, or to register, vlog on to www.chsw.org.uk/hike