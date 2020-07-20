Bristol Airport flights numbers continue to increase

Bristol Airport has annoucned new travel safety measures Bristol Airport

The three-step plan - Get prepared> Stay safe> Let’s travel – gives travellers a guide of the extra measures that have been put in place, to protect customers and staff from the risk of becoming infected at the Airport.

During the temporary closure of the main terminal, operations were moved to Aviation House, to ensure the airport’s cleaning measures and staff could focus on a restricted area, while they waited for flight and passenger numbers to begin to recover.

The airport was not closed completely however, and was able to continue operating with a reduced number of commercial and scheduled flights throughout the crisis, and a Covid-19 testing facility was set up in another part of the Airport’s site.

The Airport said in a statement: “Bristol Airport remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with a reduced number of commercial and scheduled flights assisting with repatriation, medical, military and other essential flights movements as well as hosting a Covid-19 testing facility within the Airport site. Since Wednesday 1 July we are seeing a phased return of additional commercial flights being added to the route network.”

The airport advised it will continue to work closely with airlines, the Government, Department for Transport and Public Health England on the latest information and guidance to keep their customers and colleagues safe.