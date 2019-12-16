Gallery: Pill flips switch on Christmas lights

Pill Ladies Morris at Pill Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pill's precinct was packed as families flocked to watch the Christmas lights illuminate the village.

The owl on top of Pill's main christmas tree, celbrating 100years of the Pill Owls. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The owl on top of Pill's main christmas tree, celbrating 100years of the Pill Owls. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crockerne School choir, Pill Ladies Morris dancers, and the Pill Owls opened the festivities before the switch was flipped on this year's brilliant display.

An illuminated owl decoration topped Pill's main Christmas tree to celebrate 100 years of the Pill Owls choir,

A spokesman for the Pill Christmas Lights committee, which organised the event, said: "The switch-on was as fantastic as usual.

"We would like to thank all performers, supporters and volunteers who helped us with the display and wish the people of Pill happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2020."

Pill Owls with Rag Queen Kirsty Lewis switching on Pill Christmas Lights. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pill Owls with Rag Queen Kirsty Lewis switching on Pill Christmas Lights. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The display is funded by the Pill Christmas Lights Club, which sees members pay £2 a month towards the illuminations and are also entered into a monthly prize draw to win £25 or £75 and a final Christmas draw where they can win up to £500.

Pill Owls signing at Pill Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pill Owls signing at Pill Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crockerne School pupils signing carols at Pill Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Crockerne School pupils signing carols at Pill Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pill Christmas lights switch on at the precinct. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pill Christmas lights switch on at the precinct. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

