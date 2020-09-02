Advanced search

Readers capture impressive skylines and photos of nature

PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 September 2020

High tide at Woodhill Bay, Portishead in the late evening.

Readers have sent in a plethora of photos of nature and skylines in North Somerset for iWitness24 this week.

Drinks outdoors on a warm summers day at Portishead marina. Picture: Alan HarrisonDrinks outdoors on a warm summers day at Portishead marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

Alan Harrison submitted an image of high tide at Woodhill Bay, in Portishead, on a late summers’ evening.

He has also taken a snapshot of customers enjoying drinks outdoors on a warm summer’s day at Portishead marina.

Alan’s last photo features storm clouds gathering above the Bristol Channel, which was taken from Battery Point, also in Portishead.

Storm clouds gather above the Bristol Channel. Picture: Alan HarrisonStorm clouds gather above the Bristol Channel. Picture: Alan Harrison

A bee is drawn to a brightly-coloured sunflower in Samsul Mehedi’s submitted picture, where cloudy skies surround the scene in the moment captured in time.

His last picture features Pill Viaduct Bridge on a quiet and seemingly peaceful day.

