Readers capture impressive skylines and photos of nature
PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 September 2020
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Readers have sent in a plethora of photos of nature and skylines in North Somerset for iWitness24 this week.
Alan Harrison submitted an image of high tide at Woodhill Bay, in Portishead, on a late summers’ evening.
He has also taken a snapshot of customers enjoying drinks outdoors on a warm summer’s day at Portishead marina.
Alan’s last photo features storm clouds gathering above the Bristol Channel, which was taken from Battery Point, also in Portishead.
A bee is drawn to a brightly-coloured sunflower in Samsul Mehedi’s submitted picture, where cloudy skies surround the scene in the moment captured in time.
His last picture features Pill Viaduct Bridge on a quiet and seemingly peaceful day.
If you would like to see your photos appear in the North Somerset Times, you can upload them by logging on to www.iwitness24.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.