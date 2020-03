Impressive entries at Portishead Spring Show

Visitors enjoying the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright Bob Cartwright

Flower arrangements, homegrown vegetables and tasty jams were entered into Portishead Spring Show at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Plows takes homes first prize at Portishead Spring Show.Picture: Portishead Spring Show Richard Plows takes homes first prize at Portishead Spring Show.Picture: Portishead Spring Show

Beautiful drawings, cosy knitwear and colourful paintings were also thrown into the mix at the Folk Hall, in High Street, for people to admire on Saturday.

Trevor Mussett won in the season vegetable category on the day with his homegrown rhubarb, as well as Richard Plows, who picked up first prize for his orchid entry. Tasty treats were also on offer as Jodi Weston was awarded first prize for entering a homemade Victoria sponge, and Easter-themed cupcakes, vegan cookies and fruit sponges were displayed at the event.

A show spokesman said: 'Thank you to those of you who supported the Portishead Spring Show. Whether you entered, volunteered or visited, we wouldn't have a show without you.'

Helps on hand to serve at the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright Helps on hand to serve at the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright

The summer show will be held in July.

People admiring entries at the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright People admiring entries at the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright