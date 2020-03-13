Impressive entries at Portishead Spring Show
PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 March 2020
Bob Cartwright
Flower arrangements, homegrown vegetables and tasty jams were entered into Portishead Spring Show at the weekend.
Beautiful drawings, cosy knitwear and colourful paintings were also thrown into the mix at the Folk Hall, in High Street, for people to admire on Saturday.
Trevor Mussett won in the season vegetable category on the day with his homegrown rhubarb, as well as Richard Plows, who picked up first prize for his orchid entry. Tasty treats were also on offer as Jodi Weston was awarded first prize for entering a homemade Victoria sponge, and Easter-themed cupcakes, vegan cookies and fruit sponges were displayed at the event.
A show spokesman said: 'Thank you to those of you who supported the Portishead Spring Show. Whether you entered, volunteered or visited, we wouldn't have a show without you.'
The summer show will be held in July.