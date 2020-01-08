Police release CCTV image of missing Dublin man with links to Portishead
PUBLISHED: 18:13 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 08 January 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police have released a CCTV image of the last known whereabouts of a missing man with links to Portishead.
Kevin Lynch, from Dublin, was visiting a friend in the town and was last seen in Bristol on December 23.
The 45-year-old failed to catch his flight home and has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since December 22.
Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall said: "Kevin's disappearance is out of character and we're increasingly concerned for his welfare, especially as he is not familiar with the area.
"A review of CCTV footage from the area has established he turned left onto Hotwell Road from Canons Way at 2.51am on the Monday before Christmas.
"Were you out in Bristol in the early hours of the Monday? Do you recall seeing Kevin?
"If you have any information which could help our inquiry please don't hesitate to get in touch."
Mr Lynch has been described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent.
He was wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes when he was last seen by his friends.
People who have seen Lynch or have any information about his whereabouts can call the force on 101 and quote reference 5219295362.