Hundreds take part in sponsored walk to raise money for charities

Published: 10:24 AM June 17, 2021

A record number of people signed up to take part in the sponsored event this year. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Hundreds of people took part in the Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Bikes event to raise money for local causes.

The sponsored walk and cycle, which is organised by Rotary Nailsea and Backwell, took place on Sunday, with 300 people trekking or cycling one of the routes on the day.

More than 470 people have registered for the fundraiser so far - a record number. Fundraisers can still register and complete one of the routes before July 31.

More than 300 people took part in the event on the day. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Graham Hunt, from the organising committee, said: “It was a wonderful day. Rotary, Nailsea and Backwell want to thank the local community for getting behind the event and making it such a success.

“The atmosphere was brilliant; great good humour, a lot of fun but very importantly, they observed Covid safety requirements to a very high standard. People have been very complimentary about the event, the routes and the arrangements – a few asked if we could arrange for it to be a little cooler next year.”

It was the 10th anniversary of the event this year. To mark the occasion, the group introduced three cycling routes which proved extremely popular.

Cycling routes were added to the event for the first time this year. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Fundraisers can sign up for the event and choose to raise money for a charity of their choice. The mass sponsored walk has raised more than £150,000 for local causes since it began and organisers are hoping to add a further £20,000 to the total this year.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell secretary, Alan Davies said: “Charities’ funds have been decreasing during Covid times so they need the money raised by this event more than ever before.

“We are hoping that we not only have a record number of people taking part but also that we raise a record amount for local charities.”

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell would like to thank businesses who have supported the event including main sponsors Arthur E Davey & Sons, Hunter Leahy Estate Agents and Anthony Smith & Co Accountants.

There is still time to register for the event. Route maps and instructions will be emailed, and you can complete the walk, run or ride at your leisure.

Registration is £8 for adult walkers and runner 18, £10 for adult cyclists and £5 for riders aged 13-17.

To sign up, log onto nailsearotary.org or contact Graham Hunt on 07970 771845 or via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscal.co.uk