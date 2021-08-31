Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Record numbers attended Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea on Saturday.
More than 1,800 people enjoyed the event, which was held at Golden Valley Primary School.
Attractions included performances from local bands, a classic car and bike display, taster sessions from local groups, and an array of food and drink on offer.
The festival was last held in 2017, and organisers are delighted with its success.
Festival director Courtney Davis said: “It was a wonderful crowd with an excellent, relaxed family-friendly atmosphere.
“We had a very busy and popular children’s area and a buzzing teen zone. There were great taster sessions from local toddler groups Phonics with Robot Reg and Kate Edwards Music, and local children’s entertainer Disco Steve.
“A special thanks to our sponsors and partners who helped make the event possible.”
Courtney paid tribute the ‘great crew’ of volunteers and team leaders who helped to plan, set up and run the event.
She added: “It was a real community effort - organised and supported by the community, for the community.”