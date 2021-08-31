News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:20 AM August 31, 2021   
Tea tent at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Volunteers serving visitors in the tea tent at Trendlewood Community Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Record numbers attended Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea on Saturday. 

More than 1,800 people enjoyed the event, which was held at Golden Valley Primary School. 

Molly Gardner and friends ABBA tribute. Trendlewood Community Festival.

Molly Gardner and friends ABBA tribute performing at Trendlewood Community Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Attractions included performances from local bands, a classic car and bike display, taster sessions from local groups, and an array of food and drink on offer. 

Paul Anderson and Mike Jones from Nailsea Cider at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Paul Anderson and Mike Jones from Nailsea Cider at Trendlewood Community Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The festival was last held in 2017, and organisers are delighted with its success. 

Festival director Courtney Davis said: “It was a wonderful crowd with an excellent, relaxed family-friendly atmosphere.   

Enjoying the music at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Families enjoying the music at Trendlewood Community Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

“We had a very busy and popular children’s area and a buzzing teen zone. There were great taster sessions from local toddler groups Phonics with Robot Reg and Kate Edwards Music, and local children’s entertainer Disco Steve.  

“A special thanks to our sponsors and partners who helped make the event possible.” 

Quizmaster and MC Glen Schmidt. Trendlewood Community Festival.

Quizmaster and MC Glen Schmidt. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Courtney paid tribute the ‘great crew’ of volunteers and team leaders who helped to plan, set up and run the event. 

She added: “It was a real community effort - organised and supported by the community, for the community.” 

Art6 Explore members Eric Maggs, Susannah Crook and Julie Mainstone. Trendlewood Community Festival.

Art6 Explore members Eric Maggs, Susannah Crook and Julie Mainstone. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Nailsea News
North Somerset News

