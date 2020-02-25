Here's why you're struggling to keep to a workout routine and achieve your fitness goals

We all do it; the clock strikes midnight, a new year begins, and we vow to join a gym and become the best possible version of ourselves. Unfortunately, this surge of motivation doesn't stick around for long.

Around 12 per cent of gym-goers that sign up in January quit or stop going after only 24 weeks, according to the Fitness Industry Association.

Chelle Dyer and Becky Hobbs, fitness managers at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre and Strode Leisure Centre explain why.

You're promising yourself the world

It's crucial that your goal is achievable. If you've told yourself you're going to lose a crazy amount of weight in record-breaking time, or that you'll have a six-pack of abs after three sessions at the gym, it's time for a reality check.

The solution:

Chelle says: "The simple, most-effective goal setting technique is SMART: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-bound. Your goal needs to be clear; you should be able to note the progress. It's got to be realistic and applicable and finally, make sure to set a deadline so you can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

Variety is the spice of life

Anyone would get bored doing the same exercises day-in, day-out. If you're dragging yourself to that weekly spin class or dreading leg day, you've got it wrong.

The solution:

Find activities you enjoy - you won't even notice how hard you're working!

"Step out of the box and follow a varied fitness schedule. The Parish Wharf and Strode Leisure Centres offer a wide range of facilities including a fully-equipped gym, a swimming pool, indoor sports courts, and a never-ending list of classes," explains Becky.

"The price of greatness is responsibility."

Winston Churchill makes a good point; you're responsible for your own success and failure. It can be hard to choose pounding the treadmill over laying on the sofa if you haven't made yourself accountable for it.

The solution:

"Make a commitment with a friend and don't hold a grudge if they make you feel guilty for cancelling your plans! Exercising with a friend is preferred by some because it adds a desirable social element to fitness," Chelle explains.

"We also offer 'monthly MOTs' at the leisure centres. Fitness experts use these to check up on a member's progress and help them reach their goal."

Too many excuses

As much as 'my dog ate my homework' doesn't cut it at school, fitness-routine-breaking excuses don't either.

The solution:

Make it easy for yourself and set out your gym kit ahead of time, join a gym close to home or work and book classes in advance.

"One of the great things about our leisure centres is that they're so accessible. There are facilities to suit everyone and the opening times are convenient - there's no reason not to pay us a visit!" Becky says.

You're a lone wolf

Let's not beat around the bush - everyone knows that the road to #fitnessgoals is rocky. Sometimes you need support from a friend or mentor to keep you going.

The solution:

"If you feel yourself becoming de-motivated, talk to your friends and family and let them convince you it's all worth it. Alternatively, you could attend a 'motivational session' held at both leisure centres, which is a good way to meet like-minded individuals," says Chelle.

