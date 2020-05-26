Temporary coronavirus testing unit set up in Weston car park
PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 May 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
A temporary Coronavirus testing unit has been set-up in Weston today (Tuesday).
The mobile unit at Locking Road car park is available for pre-booked coronavirus tests from 10am until 4pm.
Appointments can be made through www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested or by calling 119.
Mobile testing units have an integrated one-way system which allows those with an appointment to attend for either walk-in or drive through testing.
To be eligible for a test you must be aged five-years-old and over, an essential worker with symptoms, or the member of a household of essential workers who are symptomatic.
More guidance can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested#who-can-be-tested
Essential workers will be given priority.
For tests to be effective you must be symptomatic.
