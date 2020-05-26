Advanced search

Temporary coronavirus testing unit set up in Weston car park

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 May 2020

A mobile Coronavirus testng unit has been set up in Weston. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

A mobile Coronavirus testng unit has been set up in Weston. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

A temporary Coronavirus testing unit has been set-up in Weston today (Tuesday).

The mobile unit at Locking Road car park is available for pre-booked coronavirus tests from 10am until 4pm.

Appointments can be made through www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested or by calling 119.

Mobile testing units have an integrated one-way system which allows those with an appointment to attend for either walk-in or drive through testing.

To be eligible for a test you must be aged five-years-old and over, an essential worker with symptoms, or the member of a household of essential workers who are symptomatic.

More guidance can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested#who-can-be-tested

Essential workers will be given priority.

For tests to be effective you must be symptomatic.

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Pop-up cycling routes to help people exercise during pandemic

Pop-up cycling routes are being set up in North Somerset to enable people to travel and exercise safely during the pandemic.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

5 great North Somerset woodland walks

Leigh Woods (Bluebells in Leigh Woods near Clifton © Graham Duerden, Flickr licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Visit 9 of the best bluebell woods in North Somerset

Beautiful bluebells © Stephen Gunby, Flickr

