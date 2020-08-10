How to choose the right flooring and curtains to make a house a home

Choosing the best flooring for your room depends on a number of factors. Picture: Woodpecker Archant

We spoke to Tristan Chalmers, showroom manager at the Bristol Carpet & Flooring Group store in Nailsea, to find out what flooring is best and how made-to-measure curtains can transform a room.

'Having curtains made-to-measure takes the worry out of choosing the right size.' Picture: ILIV 'Having curtains made-to-measure takes the worry out of choosing the right size.' Picture: ILIV

Q: How can I decide which flooring is best for my home?

A: Choosing the best flooring for your room depends on a number of factors. Carpets are best on stairs and in bedrooms (thicker, softer carpets tend to be preferable for bedrooms), whereas kitchens and bathrooms are better suited to hard flooring. It used to be popular to run carpet in your hallway and living rooms, but now people are choosing convenience over comfort and hard floors are far more durable.

You should also consider any installation issues you may come across – especially if you’re planning to carry this out yourself. Hard flooring is fantastic, but it’s less forgiving than carpet when it comes to installation. You have to consider any hidden problems you may have with your sub-floor – even if you’re property is new – and prepare for this before laying the floor to ensure longevity.

Q: Should I opt for made-to-measure curtains?

A: If you have uniquely-shaped windows, or some that are particularly large or small, bespoke curtains are the perfect solution. Having curtains made-to-measure takes the worry out of choosing the right size, and you can pick from a wide range of colours and patterns to ensure it matches your home interior.

'It is easy to forget how integral your floor is to the overall look and practicality of your home.' Picture: Woodpecker 'It is easy to forget how integral your floor is to the overall look and practicality of your home.' Picture: Woodpecker

Q: Would you consider curtains and flooring to be important aspects of a room?

A: I’ve visited many houses during a refurbishment project, and it’s not until the flooring is down that you really get the ‘wow’ factor. It’s easy to forget how integral your floor is to the overall look and practicality of your home, especially if you have children or pets.

If you’re planning to stay in your home for a long time, the right curtains and flooring can help you create a space you enjoy spending time in. Bespoke curtains are particularly great for this as you can choose a style that adds character and individuality to a room.

Dressing your home up with tasteful curtains and flooring may also add value to your property and make it more appealing to potential buyers.

Q: What kind of flooring do you offer, and how does your made-to-measure curtains service work?

'Simply choose your fabric and pattern, let us know the measurements, and we can supply your new curtains after just two weeks.' Picture: ILIV 'Simply choose your fabric and pattern, let us know the measurements, and we can supply your new curtains after just two weeks.' Picture: ILIV

A: We can supply a wide range of flooring including carpet, vinyl, vinyl tiles (Amtico and Moduleo are our main luxury vinyl tile manufacturers) wood, laminate and bespoke rugs.

Once you have chosen your desired flooring, we can find the ideal fitter for installation. We choose the fitter most experienced in installing the type of flooring you have picked, so you can relax knowing that everything is taken care of.

If you’re interested in new flooring, we would recommend visiting our showroom. We will be on hand to offer advice and help you find the flooring that suits your needs.

With our made-to-measure curtains, it’s simply a case of choosing the fabric and pattern you would like, letting us know the exact measurements, and we can supply you with your new curtains after just two weeks.

Q: Is it safe to visit the showroom?

A: Definitely! Before entering the showroom, you are encouraged to use our hand sanitiser, and of course wear a mask.

We have put signs up to remind customers to stay two metres apart where possible, and touchpoints are being cleaned regularly.

Our staff are also cleaning and sanitising their hands regularly.

Q: How are you ensuring customer’s safety when visiting their home for an installation?

A: All our fittings teams clean their vans down regularly and are wearing masks when working in people’s homes. They are maintaining a two-metre distance where possible and cleaning and sanitising their hands frequently.

We are a family-run, independent business, so if you would like our fitters to handle things slightly differently (I.e. wear gloves or notify you before arriving so you can be out of the house while work is taking place) we completely understand and would be happy to oblige as best we can.

Head to www.bristolcarpetflooring.co.uk call 01275 868838 or email nailsea@bristolcarpetflooring.co.uk for more information.

Visit the showroom at 10 Clevedon Walk, Nailsea, Bristol BS48 1RS.