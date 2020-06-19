How to find financial security for your family and business



Partners Simon Snook, Tom Sayers and Ian McIver from Severnside Financial Planning explain how good financial planning can help you meet your financial goals and objectives for the future.



Q: Why should I review my finances now?

A: The events of COVID-19 have left many wishing they were more financially prepared. We can help you organise your savings, investments and protection needs to offer you more financial security. Of course, the earlier you start planning the better. With a financial plan, you can rest easy, knowing that following our advice you will have made some firm decisions for you, your family and your business.

Q: Should I consider investing in an ethical and sustainable way?

A: Investment strategies that focus on environmental and social issues have seen huge growth in demand in recent years. The climate emergency, as many are calling it, risks impacting the lives of our children and grandchildren making it even more important than ever to challenge businesses that operate in an unsustainable way.



The team at Severnside are experts in this area, having managed some the UK’s leading ethical investment strategies. We can discuss ways to invest in a socially responsible way that still allow you to achieve your financial goals whilst protecting the wellbeing of future generations to come.

Q: Why should I consider starting a pension and how can you help if I already have one?

A: It’s never too early to start a pension. The earlier you start the easier it is meet your retirement objectives. Having a pension as part of your overall financial plan gives you comfort of knowing that the things you hope to do in your retirement come to fruition.

If you already have a pension plan then we can advise you on their current suitability and also discuss the many choices you now have when accessing your pension funds introduced by Pension Freedom legislation.

Q: Can I start planning for my children?

A: Definitely. For instance, you can now invest as much as £9,000 pa per child into Junior ISA’s. That’s in addition to your own annual ISA allowance.

Q: Is financial planning just about investing for the future? What about protection?

A: Coronavirus has left many asking what they could have done better in hindsight to protect themselves. Having suitable protection plans in place helps you sleep better at night. We can advise on what you need to protect you, your family and business going forward whether that is simple life assurance, critical illness or income protection plans.

It’s important to ensure that you have in place suitable lasting powers of attorney (LPA’s). We can help arrange this. This will ensure someone is able to look after your affairs should you fall ill or lose mental capacity.

Q: How can you help?

If you’re interested in getting your finances in good shape you can call us for a free 30-minute no obligation chat to discuss how we can help. We can discuss your needs and future apsirations. We can chat in person, at a safe distance, or on the phone or via video call - whatever works best for you.

Severnside’s aim is to build long term relationships with local residents. Simon has lived in Clevedon and Portishead all of his life with Tom living in Bristol and Ian just across the water. We’re dedicated to working with local families, supporting local businesses and building relationships with our clients to get to know you and your circumstances.

Visit severnsidefp.co.uk for more information.

Call us on 01179 690827 or email enquiries@severnsidefp.co.uk to book your free 30-minute appointment.

The value of investments may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Levels of income from investments may fluctuate. Severnside Financial Planning is authorised & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA No: 911899)