There With You: Clevedon BID is supporting local businesses

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 March 2020

Clevedon BID supporting local businesses

Archant

Discover Clevedon has been updated in a bid to support local businesses during the coronavirus lockdown.

Clevedon Business Improvement District (BID) has set up a list of independent delivery services on its website.

The list includes gifts, homeware, food, general supplies and more.

Discover Clevedon usually provides tourists and residents a list of events taking place in the town, as well as providing lists of where to eat, drink or shop.

Julie Bisacre, chair of Clevedon BID said it’s important businesses know they can use this facility.

She said: “Businesses can still survive during this time, they can still get their services to the people of Clevedon.

“We are doing everything we can to help them.

“We’ll be encouraging new businesses to put their producs on our page with links to their website.”

To view a full list, visit www.discoverclevedon.co.uk

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Government’s chief advisor: Pandemic will deepen over next two weeks

Sir Patrick Vallance has said the coronavirus pandemic will get worse over the next two weeks.

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

