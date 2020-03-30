There With You: Clevedon BID is supporting local businesses

Clevedon BID supporting local businesses Archant

Discover Clevedon has been updated in a bid to support local businesses during the coronavirus lockdown.

Clevedon Business Improvement District (BID) has set up a list of independent delivery services on its website.

The list includes gifts, homeware, food, general supplies and more.

Discover Clevedon usually provides tourists and residents a list of events taking place in the town, as well as providing lists of where to eat, drink or shop.

Julie Bisacre, chair of Clevedon BID said it’s important businesses know they can use this facility.

She said: “Businesses can still survive during this time, they can still get their services to the people of Clevedon.

“We are doing everything we can to help them.

“We’ll be encouraging new businesses to put their producs on our page with links to their website.”

To view a full list, visit www.discoverclevedon.co.uk