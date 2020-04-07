Explained: How to make a Will during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images

Will writing services are in high demand, according to professional Will writer Nicola Richardson from Richardson’s Wills. She answers your questions about writing a Will online and what help is available to vulnerable relatives during coronavirus.

Picture: Getty Images

Q. How can estate planning help me or my relatives during coronavirus?

Picture: Getty Images

At times of uncertainty or even crisis, as we’re seeing now with coronavirus, it can shine a light on the fact that none of us really know what the future holds. As unsettling as this can feel, it can be reassuring to plan for our future as much as possible.

It’s handy to speak to a professional to find out what protection and support you can put in place for you and your family.

Q. What help is available for my elderly parents currently in self-isolation?

To make life easier for an elderly relative or vulnerable person who is self-isolating, you can appoint a lasting of power of attorney. This will allow someone to act on your relative’s or parent’s behalf and look after their finances – even for something as simple as paying for groceries or heading down to the bank to pay their bills.

This can come in handy if they’re self-isolating or shielding for a while but it’s always good to have this set up ready to use, just in case.

It’s relatively simple to set up - you can chat to a professional over the phone, via email or over WhatsApp or Facebook to arrange this.

Q. Can I write my Will online?

We have an online Will service for people with simple requirements to write their Will online. We offer three levels of service.

Premier - which allows you to create your Will with no interaction from us

Superior - which is checked to ensure all of your requirements are met then returned for you to download and print from home.

Superior Plus - which is checked by us approved by you and we then print and bind the Will before posting to you for signing, we then check that the document has been executed properly.

Most people are generally aware of how a Will works and the purpose of having one in place but many aren’t sure about what steps to take to create a Will.

A professional Will writer can help you calculate the value of your estate and explain the costs involved or fees like inheritance tax that you’ll need to think about.

You’ll need to appoint an executor of the Will to carry out your wishes and nominate trustees to look after your assets until your beneficiaries can inherit them. You may also wish to consider appointing a guardian.

Having someone who is only a phone call or email away to help you navigate the legal processes and permissions you need to set up can make it a lot easier and less time-consuming.

Setting up your Will doesn’t need to be something to put off or dread. Instead, you can enjoy a cup of tea and a chat on the phone with someone you trust and can take care of it for you.

Q. Is Richardson’s Wills open during the lockdown?

To protect customers, myself and Liz are not currently visiting their homes but we’re working online and over the phone - you can utilise our services even if you live further away than Brisol or North Somerset.

We’re able to handle any enquires, take instructions from anyone looking to update their will or help people set up a lasting power of attorney.

