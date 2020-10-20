Tips for business owners during Covid-19: how to keep your colleagues and customers safe

'We want to help keep families, colleagues, and customers safe.' Picture: Klenza Archant

Ian Parnaby from Klenza, specialists in anti-viral and bacterial fogging treatments, explains how he’s using his expertise and equipment to help protect individuals at home and in the workplace during Covid-19.

Ian Parnaby explains how he's using his experience and knowledge to help protect people in the workplace. Picture: Klenza Ian Parnaby explains how he's using his experience and knowledge to help protect people in the workplace. Picture: Klenza

Ian has over 15 years’ experience in the industry, gaining his knowledge and skills by working with some of the UK’s top insurance companies, cleaning and sanitising flood and fire damaged properties throughout the country.

Q: How can a professional cleaning service benefit local businesses?

A: We offer a fogging disinfectant treatment to local companies to help them keep their families, colleagues, and customers safe during the pandemic. We want to do what we can to help slow the spread of infection and offer residents and business owners peace of mind.

We perform a professional, efficient sanitisation of their premises. Our procedure kills 99.99pc of viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

Q: How does the procedure work?

A: We use a fogging machine to spray a disinfecting, chemical solution across internal spaces, surfaces, and equipment. It’s a safe, easy and contactless application method. The BAC 5 solution that we use is fast-acting and made using a low concentration of Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC), DDAC 50 and Tetrasodium EDTA with deionised water.

This combination of chemicals has been tested and proven to kill a wide range of potentially harmful bacteria, including Covid-19, and prevent the spread of disease.

The chemical formula is non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-tainting and odour free. Picture: Klenza The chemical formula is non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-tainting and odour free. Picture: Klenza

Q: How long does the solution last?

A: It stays on surfaces for up to 30 days. You can book a monthly service to provide long-lasting protection for your business.

Q: Is the chemical formula safe?

A: The BAC 5 solution is non-allergenic and poses no risk to people, children, or pets. It’s non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-tainting and odour free. Refer to our website - klenza.co.uk - for more information.

Q: Where can fogging be used?

A: Practically anywhere. We can use the solution to disinfect public transport, hotels, offices, schools, restaurants, pubs, nurseries, children’s play areas, nursing homes, leisure centres and gyms. It’s a practical solution for letting agents, hotels and holiday rental companies as it will allow a quick, thorough deep cleaning of rooms and homes in between guests staying, new tenants moving in and visitors arriving for a look around.

We recently used the fogging system at Portishead Youth Centre and they were over the moon with the results.

Kimberley Jones, head of the centre, said: “We were incredibly impressed with the service from Klenza. From start to finish the safety and security of our equipment and staff was a priority, and the booking process was very easy and clear. We are pleased to have a certificate from the treatment that we can display to reassure our customers that we are doing all we can to keep our space as safe as possible for all our users.”

Q: How long does the process take?

A: It depends on the size of the workspace – we’d need to explore this first to provide a more accurate time frame. Most vehicles take around 20 minutes and any building similar in size to a two-bed house will take between 30-60 minutes.

Q: What are the benefits of hiring a professional cleaning service?

A: Many businesses have taken their own approach to enhance their cleaning since Covid-19, but this can be time-consuming, costly and may require additional staff. Using a professional company can ease your stress.

We can help you return to operation as quickly, and safely, as possible.

On completion of the fogging service, we will provide you with a certificate of disinfectant cleaning. This will offer reassurance to staff returning to work and customers entering the premises, that the place has been thoroughly cleaned and is safe to use. You will also have evidence should it be needed by any authority or regulator that you are following all Covid-19 guidelines, acting responsibly as a business and prove that your premises are safe, clean and able to re-open.

Q: How can I book an appointment?

A: Call or email us to book a service at a time that works for you. We provide out of hours services for minimal disruption to your business and have 24/7 availability across Bristol and the South West to respond to any urgent cases.

We have some useful FAQs on our website for more information.

