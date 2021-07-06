More than 30 zero carbon homes to be built in village

Published: 3:00 PM July 6, 2021

From left to right – Marcus Evans, Sales & Marketing Director, Catherine Sheppard, Planning Manager, Jeremy Drew, Developments Director, Stewart Plant, former land owner, and Shaun Hasell, Site Manager. - Credit: Neil Phillips

Newland Homes has broken ground on the first of 32 zero carbon houses in Tickenham, which will come complete with solar panels, air source heat pumps and a specially-planted woodland.

The start of work on site marks a milestone in the fight against climate change; transforming the way homes are designed and run, and far exceeding the UK’s current building regulations on energy efficiency.

The highly efficient detached homes are being constructed on Clevedon Road and will range in size from three-bed up to five-bed properties.

All will be equipped with the latest technology to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and provide a cleaner and greener alternative to homeowners. It is anticipated that the first homes will be ready for occupation in early 2022.

Car charging points for hybrid or fully electric cars will also be pre-wired within the new homes at Tickenham.

Jeremy Drew, developments director at Newland Homes, said: “We are investing in the future with our inaugural zero carbon scheme.

"Green technology has come on leaps and bounds since we first started building homes thirty years ago, and we’re leading the way by being one of the first housebuilders to harness these advancements and offer them at scale to homeowners.

"These homes are future-proofed for both the homeowner and the environment. It’s a major milestone and sets the scene for all of Newland Homes’ coming developments.”

As well as the anniversary woodland, a large wildflower meadow with natural outdoor play equipment will be created. The wildflower meadow will have mown, meandering paths with gravel in a natural style, complemented with a timber trim-trail play space.

Small holes in the base of fences, creating highways that enable hedgehogs to roam freely will also be a feature of the development at Tickenham, as impenetrable fences interrupt the movement of hedgehogs and impacts on their health.

In addition to the 32 new homes available for private sale, 900sq.m of commercial space is being built by Newland Homes at Tickenham. This will take the form of office and light industrial space.

For further information on the forthcoming development log on to www.newlandhomes.co.uk/tickenham