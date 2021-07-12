Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused

Published: 7:00 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 12, 2021

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger - Credit: Steve Bridger

Controversial plans to build 60 homes in a village have been rejected for the third time.

North Somerset Council has again refused Persimmon's Moor Road planning application to build homes in Yatton.

In 2019, after a four-year battle by campaigners, Persimmon did not appeal that decision, but instead submitted a new application.

Persimmon wanted to build 60 homes on the field which was used by the junior section of Yatton Rugby Club for seven years, with an access road crossing The Grange orchard out on to the junction with Kenn Moor Road.

North Somerset threw out this latest application on July 6, stating that the proposed road 'would result in the unacceptable loss of trees, hedgerow and habitat and would have a detrimental impact on the rural character and appearance of the former orchard and rural setting of the village'.

Despite some revisions, dozens of objectors said the scheme was 'completely out of proportion' to the size of the village, there was no prospect of employment and there would be more traffic on the roads.

Yatton Parish Council said it would not support the plans at its meeting last month.

Its spokesman said: "The parish council cannot see any merit in this new application and conclude that the long-term future of the village cannot be compromised for the short-term benefit of the developer.

"The principle objections made under the previous application remain unaddressed and therefore are still applicable to this proposal.

"The proposal would cause significant and irreversible harm to the rural countryside setting at the entrance gateway to the village along Moor Road, to the setting of the grade-II listed building, The Grange.

"The access on to Moor Road was unacceptable and this application should not be allowed to proceed unless access can be secured through the development of the rugby club site, which it's understood is progressing towards the planning application stage."

Councillors had previously said Persimmon should wait until Strongvox submitted its plans for a development at the rugby club as that could resolve the access issues.

Persimmon had not been willing to negotiate as it could take years for the projects to come forward. It is not known yet whether they will appeal this decision.