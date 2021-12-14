Homes appeal with 'zero support' could be pushed through on appeal

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger - Credit: Steve Bridger

Plans for 60 homes with “zero support” in a North Somerset village could be pushed through on appeal.

Developer Persimmon is challenging North Somerset Council’s unanimous rejection of its application to carve a route through a historic orchard and build on a 2.7-hectare site off Moor Road in Yatton.

The decision came after dozens of objectors said the scheme was “completely out of proportion” to the size of the village, there was no prospect of employment and there would be more traffic on the roads.

Speaking in April when officers recommended the plans for approval, Yatton’s councillor Steve Bridger said: “Churning up a historic remnant orchard and a hedgerow without reason would be environmental vandalism.

“The long-term future of the village cannot be compromised for the short-term benefit of the developer.”

The plan was rejected for a third time in July after planning committee members said it would result in an unacceptable loss of trees, hedgerow and habitat, and would harm the rural character of the area.

In 2019, after a four-year battle by campaigners, Persimmon did not appeal that decision, but instead submitted a new application.

Councillors had said the developer should wait until Strongvox submitted its plans for a housing development at the nearby rugby club as that could resolve the access issues, but Persimmon said that could take three to five years and the only safe and available route was through the orchard.

It cited North Somerset’s housing shortfall and said the council had allocated the site for housing but its original proposals for 83 homes had been scaled back following concerns.

Persimmon also said its project would boost biodiversity.

It concluded: “Any adverse impacts associated with granting planning permission do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, and therefore permission should therefore be granted even if there is non-accordance with the development plan.”

Persimmon also plans to respond to the public objections despite arguing that none had a material impact on the planning balance.

North Somerset Council is yet to set out its arguments for the appeal.

Comments can be sent to the planning inspector using the case number 3285343.