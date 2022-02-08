Former pub could be demolished to make way for homes

The Star Inn at Tickenham could be demolished - Credit: Google Street View

'Permission in principle' is being sought to develop the site of a former landmark pub.

The proposals are to allow for the development of nine new homes on the site of the Star Inn, at Tickenham.

It has been submitted to North Somerset Council under a request for 'permission in principle', with a detailed plan submitted in a second stage, should the permission be given.

The plans proposed in the application would see the current building - formerly home to The Star Inn - demolished, making way for the new homes.

The application has been submitted by Stokes Morgan Planning on behalf of Stean Williams.

"The proposed development is for a permission in principle for the complete redevelopment of previously developed land ... and the erection of nine dwellings following demolition of the existing Star Inn," it said.

An example layout of potential development for the site, submitted alongside the application - Credit: NSC

Any scheme would include two affordable homes, the application said.

"The village does not have a settlement boundary and the site is within the Green Belt," the application added.

"The Nailsea settlement boundary lies 700 metres to the southeast.

"The site comprises The Star Inn, a mixed use restaurant/public house, including residential accommodation.

"The Star Inn occupies the southeastern quarter of the site, with a beer garden occupying the southwestern quarter, and the car park the rear/northern half of the site, broadly speaking."

It says a bus stop outside the site would be relocated to allow for access to the new development.

"There are therefore no in principle reasons for the proposal not to be accepted at this stage," the application added.

"The development would provide much needed housing in an area where there is no five-year supply."

Residents can comment on the application, reference 22/P/0237/PIP, by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning.