Hospice breaks even for financial year after £2million shortfall

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021

A hospice which supports people with life-limiting conditions across North Somerset has broken even for the financial year.

St Peter's Hospice plugged a £2million shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to Government funding support and its When It Matters Most campaign.

The hospice launched its campaign - with the backing of actor Stephen Merchant - in October, to appeal for help bridge the funding gap caused by closed charity shops, cancelled fundraising events and closing beds in its inpatient unit.

The hospice’s chief executive, Frank Noble, told the Times it is 'extraordinary' that the charity has broken even.

He said: "This is just a fantastic end of year position to be in, it's extraordinary. None of us dreamt we would break even given the preceding 12 months we've had.

"With our campaign, Government funding and help from our wonderful supporters, we have reached this excellent position for the end of the financial year.

"I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has supported us during this time, it has made a huge difference."

Mr Noble revealed that the charity will now turn its attention to the next financial year's budget and expects a 'recovery year' ahead.

The hospice expects to run a £1.1million deficit over the next 12 months and will continue running its fundraising campaign.

The charity has reopened many of its shops across the South West this week and later this year will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first ever charity shop opening.

Services such as community nurses, the hospice at home teams and psychological support services have all resumed, either through face-to-face appointments or virtual sessions.

Mr Noble added: "Income will still take a while to recover so we predict this coming year will be a recovery year.

"The campaign will go on until we have reached a sustainable position, the support we've received from the public has been incredible and we hope this can continue.

"We will take our time to recover using cash reserves which will allow us to keep all our services running as they are, which is vital."