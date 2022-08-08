How this housing developer is switching fuels to cut carbon emissions

A developer has switched all of its site machinery to be fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) - replacing diesel - in an eco-friendly move.

Newland Homes aims to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2024 and as part of the drive has switched machinery over.

The developer is currently building new homes in Claverham and Tickenham.

the fuel is renewable as the materials used to create HVO can be quickly and easily replenished, the firm says.

HVO is interchangeable with diesel, the usage of which last year equated to 35% of Newland Homes’ overall carbon emissions for 2020.

While the fuel costs more than red diesel, it reduces carbon emissions by up to 90% and helps minimise the impact on local air quality, with a significant reduction in particulate matter emitted via exhaust gases.

Ian Hughes, associate construction director for Newland Homes, said: "Moving all our site vehicles to HVO is another tangible marker that our company’s transition to a low carbon world is well underway.

"Sometimes these changes are simple yet extremely impactful, like the use of HVO, others are more challenging.

"Nevertheless, we refuse to rest on our laurels and will continue to question the status quo and take advantage of new technologies as they advance."

The firm is currently building Court de Wyck in Claverham, centred around the Grade-II listed Court de Wyck Georgian manor house and its former chapel, as well as the walls of a 14th century Tithe Barn.

In Tickenham, Newland Homes’ first collection of zero carbon homes is underway.

For more details on Court de Wyck in Claverham, call 01934 331809, or 01275 338023 for Ryves Vale in Tickenham, or visit www.newlandhomes.co.uk.