Plans for two new homes in North Somerset village submitted

The homes would be built on land at Southview Farm in Tickenham - Credit: Google

Plans for two new homes in a North Somerset village have been submitted.

Outline planning permission was granted for the homes, at 82 Clevedon Road, Tickenham, in September 2021 after an appeal.

Now, detailed plans for the homes have been submitted to North Somerset Council by planning consultant Stokes Morgan.

The application details plans for two, four-bedroom homes on land at Southview Farm.

"The access will be from an existing field access from Clevedon Road which runs along the adjacent site and into the southern part of the site," it says.

"The houses are proposed fairly centrally within the site, both with an ‘L-shaped’ footprint.

"The houses would be two storeys with an internal double garage. Given the topography the houses would be set at a lower level than the road.

"Both dwellings are proposed as four-bedroom, with integral double garages, and off-street parking for a further two vehicles each."

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk and search for application reference 22/P/1381/RM.

A plan of how the homes would be laid out - Credit: Stokes Morgan/NSC



