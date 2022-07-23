Plans for 217 homes at Nailsea development submitted

How phase 2 of the development near Nailsea could look - Credit: Taylor Wimpey/NSC

Detailed plans for more than 200 new homes in Nailsea have been revealed.

Pioneer Property Services, on behalf of Taylor Wimpey UK, has submitted plans for phase 2 of a development on land north of Youngwood Lane and east of Netherton Wood Lane, Nailsea.

It would see 217 dwellings on the site as part of around 450 permitted by outline planning permission granted by appeal in November 2019.

The scheme would see two, three, four and five-bedroom homes built.

A total of around 63 affordable properties would also be built, including one and two-bedroom flats, and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

A planning application for 450 homes to the north of Youngwood Lane and east of Netherton Wood Lane was first submitted in July 2016.

North Somerset Council failed to make a decision in time, so the developer lodged an appeal.

Nailsea Town Council was previously against land in this area being developed as it said the site was a key green space separating Nailsea from Backwell.

It was also concerned it would lead to piecemeal development of the land around the town.

The site, east of Netherton Wood Lane in Nailsea




