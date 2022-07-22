Homes plan for landmark former stationers' store site
Two new houses could be built behind a former shop in Portishead High Street.
A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council for the development at 28-30 High Street.
It would see two semi-detached homes built behind the former shop building, which has already been converted into three flats.
The retail premises, before being converted into flats, was home to the Morgan-Westley stationary shop, which closed in 2019 after decades serving Portishead shoppers.
Now, the land behind the shop could be used to build two new homes - demolishing the current outbuilding, according to the application, submitted on behalf of owner, Nick Stone, by Stokes Morgan.
The application reads: "The application seeks full planning consent for the erection of two semi-detached dwellinghouses following demolition of the existing outbuilding, including parking at ground floor level for two vehicles per dwelling.
"The scheme would utilize the existing access on to the High Street.
"The dwellings are proposed as two-storey dwellings, with front and rear dormers providing roof space accommodation."
Both dwellings would have three bedrooms, it says, as well as parking for two vehicles at each property and storage for refuse/recycling and bicycles within rear courtyard gardens.
It also points out similar development of land behind nearby premises.
"The current proposal would seek to re-use the stone from the existing outbuilding for the ground floor front elevation, to provide a visual link between the host building and the new development," the application adds, with timber used for the upper floor frontage.
The current access, to the side of the former shop, will remain, it adds, with eight vehicle movements predicted on the stretch per day.
The scheme will now go before council planners.
The development would be the final change at the site, occupied by the landmark Morgan-Westley store for decades.
Founder Rosemary Westley, who ran the store with husband Matt, passed away in January 2019, at the age of 73.
She founded the stationery business in 1966, with Matt joining later, and was a pillar of the Portishead community.
For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk and search for application reference 22/P/1652/FUL.