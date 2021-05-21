Work on new Nailsea housing development to start in June

Published: 6:51 AM May 21, 2021

Work on 168 new homes is due to start in Nailsea in June following the sale of 60 acres of land to Taylor Wimpey Bristol.

The new development, off Netherton Wood Lane, is the first phase of the developer’s plans to build 450 homes on the site.

Named Netherton Grange, the site will comprise a mix of properties from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes - 30 per cent of the site has been allocated for affordable housing.

Taylor Wimpey Bristol will make contributions of more than £1.1million towards projects which benefit the community, including highway improvements and green travel.

Lucy Lockhart, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: “Acquiring this land marks an exciting step forward for Taylor Wimpey and demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, new-build properties in Somerset.

“The development’s properties are designed to reflect its rural surroundings, with generous areas of green open space, community allotments and play areas – all of which are accessed via a network of foot and cycle paths.

“We’re looking forward to progressing our plans and will continue to work with the local community to provide a development which future residents are proud to call home.”

A planning application for 450 homes to the north of Youngwood Lane and east of Netherton Wood Lane was first submitted in July 2016.

North Somerset Council failed to make a decision in time, so the developer lodged an appeal. The plan was approved by a Government planning inspector in November 2019.

Nailsea Town Council was previously against land in this area being developed as it is a key green space which separates Nailsea from Backwell. It was also concerned it would lead to piecemeal development of the land around Nailsea.

The site will include a new through route from St Mary’s Grove to the junction of Youngwood Lane and Netherton Wood Lane, along with pedestrian and cycle routes and a new children’s play area.

A potential route has also been safeguarded for a possible link road in the future.

Planning permission will be sought for the remaining 282 homes at a later date.



