Plans for housing on Backwell fields take step forward

Published: 2:23 PM June 17, 2021

Scaled back plans for housing on green fields in Backwell have taken a step forward.

Charles Church Severn Valley previously faced staunch opposition from residents to its bid to build 220 homes on Farleigh Fields and in 2018 its proposals were thrown out by a planning inspector.

After North Somerset Council designated two of the six fields as a local green space, Persimmon Homes, CCSV’s parent company, considered what could be built on the remaining 6.5 hectares of greenfield agricultural land.

It wants to build up to 125 homes and has now been told that an in-depth environmental impact assessment will not be needed when it files a full planning application.

Council officers said: “Given the scale and nature of the proposal having regard to the surrounding village, the development is unlikely to give rise to significant environmental effects beyond local impacts.”

However they said Persimmon would need to consider the impact on bats, habitats, lighting and green infrastructure.

The officers added: “There are congestion issues in and around Backwell and this proposal has the potential to further worsen the current conditions.

“The potential impacts on current traffic congestion and pinch points must therefore be fully investigated through a transport assessment.

“The transport assessment will need to set out whether impacts are acceptable or whether sufficient mitigation measures can be implemented.

“The transport assessment will need to identify what measures will be required to improve accessibility and safety for all modes of travel, particularly for alternatives to the car such as walking, cycling and public transport and what measures will need to be taken to deal with the anticipated transport impacts of the development.”

Two existing properties, 54 and 56 Farleigh Road, would be demolished to make way for the development.