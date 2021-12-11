Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'

A closed Clevedon care home could be turned into a massive shared house.

Arrigadeen Nursing Home, in Cambridge Road, went up for auction over the summer with a guide price of £900,000 after the last resident moved out.

Previous planning permission to turn it into a house and flats has lapsed, so Lindley Investments Ltd has submitted new plans to convert it into a 21-room house in multiple occupation.

The application says: “The proposed change of use provides a valuable opportunity for the council to bring this now vacant property back into use and to provide a more diverse mix of accommodation in this area of Clevedon without detrimental impact to living conditions of neighbours or the character and appearance of the area.

“It is envisaged that this property will help provide quality, communal accommodation which is likely to attract a younger occupier who may not be able to afford to buy in the area and so provide an important contribution towards the growth of the area’s economy; securing the long-term vibrancy and vitality of the area.”

It says Arigadeen had been in the same family since the 1980s, providing care and accommodation to the elderly, but a number of factors meant it was no longer viable.

The property features six en-suite bedrooms, five bathrooms and seven separate toilets, and no physical changes are planned.

The plans include nine parking spaces, up from the current four bays, as it says younger tenants expected to move in are more likely to walk, cycle or use public transport so pressure on on-street parking will be reduced compared to the previous use.

The sole objector so far said the residents would not have enough living space and the property would become a “glorified bed and breakfast”.

North Somerset Council will decide the fate of the application in the coming months.