Housebuilder turned hamper maker to help the isolated at Christmas

The head office of the South West's largest housebuilder was transformed into a hamper packing operation in order to share Christmas treats with hundreds of people in North Somerset who spent the festive season alone.

Members of Barratt David Wilson Homes' South West team purchased and filled more than 170 hampers with items such as mince pies, preserves and tea, mugs, socks, puzzle books, potted bulbs and even poems written by primary school children for delivery to people facing a difficult time at Christmas.

They teamed up with the Marmalade Trust, which supports people who are lonely or at risk of loneliness and campaigns to raise awareness of this growing issue, having made the Bristol-based national charity their charity of the year for the second year in a row, donating £49,088 across the two years.

Barratt David Wilson Homes and Marmalade Trust staff and volunteers packaged up the last of the hampers for Marmalade Trust to deliver in time for Christmas.

In 2021, the Barratt David Wilson Homes South West team raised £11,816 through a range of fundraising events and initiatives, which has been matched by Barratt Developments' national team.

An additional donation of £5,000 from the South West division means a total of £28,632 was paid in 2021 to the Marmalade Trust to support its vital work in helping to combat loneliness.

Barratt David Wilson Homes is building hundreds of new homes and communities across the South West including Ladden Garden Village, Yate, Morton Meadows, Thornbury and Nerrols Grange, Taunton.

Lucy Norris, head of operations for the Marmalade Trust, said: "Christmas is often a challenging time of year for people who are on their own. This has been made even more difficult over the last two years when, because of the pandemic, many have experienced extreme social isolation and feelings of loneliness.

"Into this situation, Marmalade Trust want to bring some Christmas cheer and joy to those who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day.

"We are therefore so grateful to Barratt David Wilson Homes. The South West team's time, efforts and generous donation helped Marmalade Trust extend support and friendship to some of the most vulnerable and lonely in our communities and spread hope and joy in the coming year."

Louise Ware, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes South West, added: "We believe passionately in supporting the communities where we are building much-needed new homes. And we are very aware that this year carries many of the same challenges as last, particularly for people at risk of loneliness at Christmas.

"We're delighted to have played a part in sharing some gifts and company this festive season, and we're very grateful to our suppliers and sub-contractors who've supported this campaign with gifts and donations."

To donate to Marmalade Trust visit www.marmaladetrust.org/support-our-work